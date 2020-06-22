Download iOS 14 Wallpapers

Apple unveiled iOS 14 alongside iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 during the WWDC 2020 online-only event today. A few minutes later, the company also released the first developer beta version of iOS 14, which means that iOS 14 wallpapers are now available to download.

With every new major version of iOS and iPadOS, Apple releases new wallpapers that look more modern. If you’ve seen the beautiful-yet-simplistic wallpaper during the WWDC 2020 keynote on the iPhone, you must be feeling the itch to download it and set it as the wallpaper on your iPhone. Well, you can now do that as iOS 14 wallpapers are being uploaded on the internet.

Currently, the default wallpaper for iOS 14 is available to download, and it is available in two versions. The first wallpaper that you see has a narrower aspect ratio, and it is meant for bezel-less iPhones such as the iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

You can also get six other wallpapers that are introduced with iOS 14. Three of them are for the Light Mode, while the other three are for the Dark Mode. Some of these wallpapers will automatically switch between Light and Dark modes. Apple would most certainly add more wallpapers to iOS 14 by the time it releases the GM version of its smartphone operating system.

