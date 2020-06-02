Facebook’s New ‘Manage Activity’ Feature Lets You Hide and Delete past Posts in Bulk

Most of the time recruiters take a good look at Facebook profile before hiring the candidate. That apart, friends, family, and even strangers often end up looking at our Facebook profile. The problem is that many of us had one or the other embarrassing Facebook posts from years ago. Facebook has now launched a new feature that will make it easier for users to delete an old post or archive them in bulk.

Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today. That’s why we’re launching Manage Activity to help you archive or trash old posts, all in one place.

The archive feature lets you stash away all the older posts that you no longer need. However, you will still be able to able to access the content privately. For instance, your high school post can be archived and hidden from other Facebook users. Moreover, the Manage Activity feature also lets you move posts to trash. The trashed posts will be available for 30 days after which it will be deleted permanently. In other words, you will still be able to restore trashed posts within 30 days.

Until now one had to scroll and take a look at each post separately. Manage Activity adds a new feature that lets you filter and delete older posts in bulk. The filters will let you choose Facebook posts by specific people, or posted on a specific date range. Facebook is launching Manage Activity on mobile and will gradually release the feature for desktop and Facebook Lite app as well. In our opinion, the Manage Activity feature comes in handy to tidy up our profile and help reflect your current self.