Are You Facing Battery Life Issues on Your iPhone after Updating to iOS 13.5?

Apple released the iOS 13.5 update for all compatible iPhones towards the middle of last month. The update focused primarily on some usability improvements as more people shifted to working from home and masks become a common part of our daily life. With iOS 13.5 now out for almost two weeks, have you noticed any impact on battery life due to it?

If you installed iOS 13.5 on the very day of its release, things must have settled on your iPhone by now and the clear impact of the release on battery life should now be visible. iPhones tend to drain slightly more battery after installing a new update so this waiting period is very important.

Apple’s official change-log for iOS 13.5 does not mention any changes related to battery life. Similarly, the iOS 13.5 battery comparison also did not show any dramatic improvements or regressions, though some older iPhones did show a decline in battery life by over 10 minutes. Nonetheless, what has your experience with iOS 13.5 been so far?

If you are working from home, you should consider the impact that has had on your iPhone usage. If you have more free time in your hands, it is possible you are using your iPhone more and spending more time on social media or gaming. Similarly, if the mobile network in your area is poor, it could have a noticeable impact on the battery life of your iPhone. Share your iPhone’s battery life experience after updating it to iOS 13.5 in the comments section below!