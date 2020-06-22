Tim Cook: First Mac with Apple Silicon Chip will Start Shipping by end of 2020

In line with earlier reports, Apple has finally announced a transition to its own Apple Silicon for Mac. At the WWDC, Tim Cook said that Apple will start shipping its first Mac with Apple Silicon by the end of this year. He also explained, the transition to Apple Silicon will be spread across two years.

Apple is already allowing developers to apply for Quick Start program. The program is aimed at helping developers onboard the Apple Silicon platform. The program also bundles a Developer Transition Kit which includes an iMac mini with Apple A12Z, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The transition from Intel to Apple Silicon is expected to usher in a slew of new features to Macs.

An earlier report had revealed that 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac will be the first ones to get Apple Silicon chip. Apple says its custom chips have helped iPhone and iPad offer a superlative performance as compared to its competition. At the keynote, Apple highlights how they have been able to achieve 100x faster CPU performance on the iPhone over the years and 1000x performance improvement on the iPad.

Apple believes that the transition to Apple Silicon will help them draw a balance between performance and power consumption. Typically, desktop computers offer an unprecedented level of performance while power consumption is on higher side. Meanwhile, Notebooks trade-off performance for lesser power consumption. According to Apple, the transition to Apple Silicon will help the company bring the best of both worlds.

Apparently performance is just one of the many gains. New Macs with Apple Silicon will also feature advanced power management, better security via Secure Enclave, cryptography acceleration, and much more. The newly designed family of SoCs are expected to power all the Macs in the future. Apple apps on the macOS Big Sur run on a new version of Xcode that is already compatible with Apple Silicon.