Google Maps Update Brings COVID-19 Related Information For Safer Travel

Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s advised to keep a safe distance from other people so as to stop the further spread of coronavirus. All the brands are including social distancing guidelines in their apps and services, including Apple and Google. Google has announced an updated version of Google Maps that provides critical social distancing information for safer travel of people.

The updated version of Google Maps for Android and iOS displays information about how crowded public transport systems like buses and trains are. Having this information beforehand would help people in deciding if it is the right time to head out or if it’s safe to stay indoors when it is likely to be crowded.

When you look for transit information in areas that are affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Google Maps will now show relevant alerts from local authorities and agencies if it’s required that you wear a mask while traveling and if there are COVID-19 checkpoints in your travel route.

If you’re traveling to medical facilities or COVID-19 test centers, Google Maps will notify if you are required to verify your eligibility and facility guidelines so that you don’t get turned away. This would also reduce strain on the local health system.

Transit alerts are now being displayed through the updated Google Maps app in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the U.S. COVID-19 related alerts for medical facilities is now available in Indonesia, Israel, South Korea, the Philippines, and the U.S.

Google is working with health authorities and governments around the world to receive authoritative and credible information regarding local COVID-19 guidelines and including it in Google Maps in respective areas.

Last year, Google had announced the crowdedness prediction feature for various public transit systems around the world. Now, the company is making it easier for people to crowdsource crowd information and their experiences during travel so that it helps other travelers and people who use transit systems.

The company had also announced additional information such as dedicated women seating places, security, temperature, and wheelchair accessibility for places and transit systems in February. Now, the company has started rolling out the feature globally. It is also making it easier for people to rate and report their experiences through the updated version of Google Maps.