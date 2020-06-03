Grab 94% Discount on this Amazing Parallels Mac App Bundle and Save Over $1,000

It is always a good decision to buy apps whenever they are discounted heavily. We at iPhonehacks are offering a Limited Edition Parallels Mac Bundle offer that is hard to refuse. The Parallel apps bundle is priced at just $59.99 and at this price you will get apps like Parallels Desktop, Text Expander, PDFExpert, and much more.

As part of the bundle, you will get 10 popular Mac apps for free provided you buy Parallels Desktop for $59.99. The bundle includes the following apps:

Parallel Desktops

PDF Expert

Text Expander

Windscibe VPN Pro

NetSpot Pro

Disk Drill PRO

Aurora HDR

RapidWeaver 8

iMazing

DeltaWalker Pro

XMind 8 Pro

Parallels Desktops

Parallel Desktops lets you run Windows, Linux, and other operating systems on your Mac. Since Parallels runs via virtualization there is no need to reboot your Mac to switch to other operating systems.

PDF Expert

PDF Expert is an easy way to edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines. Editing PDF is a messy affair and with PDF Expert you can merge PDFs, sign documents, Fill out PDF forms, add password protection and share PDFs across iPhone, iPad, or any other device.

Text Expander

Most of the time we end typing the same thing repeatedly. Text Expander lets you assign custom shortcuts to populate frequently used words or phrases. This way you will save a lot of time and effort while typing. Text Expander can be used across all apps like Pages, Email, and much more. Furthermore, the app also generates snippets based on your usage patterns.

Windscribe VPN Pro

VPN is a must in today’s day and age. VPN or Virtual Proxy Network helps protect your identity online and masks your physical location via encrypted tunnels. Windscribe VPN Pro offers unlimited downloads and supports simultaneous connections. As far as privacy is concerned, Windscribe adheres to a strict no-logging policy.

NetSpot Pro

NetSpot is a tool that lets you troubleshoot wireless networks with any Mac. The app uses mapping features to identify dead zones and optimize the hotspot locations.

Disk Drill Pro

Deleted files/folders by mistake? Disk Drill Pro is here to help you by recovering documents, music, photos, and entire partitions with a single push of a button.

Aurora HDR

Aurora HDR is a award-winning software that lets you turn traditional photos into HDR. In other words, you are just seconds away from creating stunning professional HDR.

RapidWeaver 8

RapidWeaver 8 is a web design app that lets you build responsive websites without the need of any coding.

iMazing

iMazing is a multi-purpose tool that lets you manage your backups, extract your text messages, and transfer songs to your iPhone without the need for jailbreaking.

DeltaWalker Pro

DeltaWalker Pro is a very useful app that lets you compare and synchronize thousands of files in bulk. You will be able to edit and merge text files side-by-side.

XMind 8 Pro

XMind 8 Pro is a brainstorming tool that helps organize ideas with the help of mind mapping charts.

As you might have noticed you get a lot of useful apps when you buy the Parallels Desktop bundle for a great discount. Combined, you will have to pay $1,127 for these apps and services, but if you purchase the premium Mac app bundle, you only have to pay $59.99. The offer ends in seven days, so make sure you grab the deal before it is gone.

➤Deal

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links which means that we may receive a commission if you click a link and make a purchase. Thank you for your support!