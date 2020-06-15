How to Boot Into Safe Mode in Unc0ver Jailbreak to Uninstall Buggy Tweaks

The major benefit of jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad is that you get to install various jailbreak tweaks that let you customize iOS, bypass some of its restrictions, and add new features to it. However, if you end up installing a buggy or incompatible tweak, your iPhone could become unstable and Cydia could keep crashing thereby making it difficult to uninstall the tweak. Unc0ver jailbreak, thankfully, has a feature called Safe mode just for this problem.

If your iPhone is crashing after installing a buggy or unstable jailbreak tweak, you can always use Cydia — or any other package manager that you are using — to uninstall it. The problem arises when the tweak leads to the Cydia app itself crashing thereby making it difficult to uninstall the tweak. Many users end up restoring their iPhone from a backup to get it into a working state. That’s not required though as Unc0ver jailbreak has a Safe Mode option that can be used to safely boot into your iPhone and uninstall the buggy tweak.

How to Boot Into Safe Mode Using Unc0ver On Your Jailbroken iPhone

Step 1: Open the Unc0ver app on your iPhone, tap the Settings icon on the top-right corner, and toggle off the ‘Load Tweaks’ option.

Step 2: Proceed to jailbreak your device again using Unc0ver. After the process is complete, you will need to tap on ‘OK’ in the dialog box that pops up so reboot your device.

Step 3: This will lead to your iPhone booting into a jailbroken Safe Mode from where you can launch Cydia and uninstall the buggy tweaks. After that, open the Unc0ver app again and enable the ‘Load Tweaks’ option. Then proceed to jailbreak your device again using Unc0ver.

If you want to avoid installing a buggy tweak on your iPhone, you can go through our list of iOS 13.5 compatible jailbreak tweaks to avoid the above hassle.

What do you do when you end up installing a buggy jailbreak tweak on your iPhone? Drop a comment and let us know!