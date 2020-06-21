How to Check Which iPhone Apps Have Camera and Mic Access to Protect Your Privacy

iPhone has a neat privacy trick. iOS apps don’t ask for all the permissions at once, instead, they only ask for the required permissions when needed. When you launch an app for the first time, it asks for the relevant permissions to function properly. Among the allowed permissions, it’s always advisable to check which apps have your camera and microphone permissions. After all, you won’t want some shady app taking advantage of camera and microphone permission in the background.

Check Which iPhone Apps Have Camera & Mic Access to Protect Your Privacy

iOS privacy settings allow you to glance over which installed apps have permission to your photos library, camera, microphone, contacts, location, and more. Privacy-oriented users should check which apps have access to their location, camera, and microphone. Follow the steps below to check these settings and turn off the permissions if required.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Privacy option.

Step 3: From the Privacy menu, you will see the list of permissions.

Step 4: Tap on Camera, and the following menu will display which apps have the Camera permission on your iPhone. Turn off the Camera permission for the irrelevant apps.

Step 5: Go back to the Privacy menu and navigate to the Microphone section to see which apps have the microphone permission.

Alternatively, you can delete the app which revokes all the permissions it has on the iPhone. But, it might be a sensible option as you might want to use the app once in a while.

You can always enable these permissions from the Privacy menu. These apps will again ask for such permission whenever they try to access the camera and microphone on the iPhone. What are you waiting for? Go to the iPhone privacy settings and check the permission manager and make the necessary changes if you value your privacy.