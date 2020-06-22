How to Download and Install iPadOS 14 Beta Right Now on iPad

Alongside iOS 14, Apple has also released the first beta of iPadOS 14. Like iOS 14, iPadOS 14 brings a number of usability improvements. The final release of iPadOS 14 is scheduled for later this fall, but if you cannot wait until then, you can always install the beta on your iPad right away.

Apple has only released the developer beta of iPadOS 14, with the public beta scheduled to start early next month. This means that you cannot install the iPadOS 14 beta on your iPad by simply jumping on the public beta program. Instead, you will have to get your hands on the beta IPSW or the developer beta profile to get the update on your device.

Install iPadOS 14 Beta: Things to Know

You must have the latest beta of Xcode installed on your Mac to install the iPadOS 14 beta on your iPhone.

Create a backup of your iPhone running iPadOS 13.5.1 or higher. Do not restore this backup after installing iPadOS 14 on your iPad though to avoid compatibility issues.

A number of third-party apps are not going to work on iPadOS 14 properly as they will need to be updated for the new OS.

If you are wondering whether your iPad is supported by iPadOS 14 or not, the good thing is that if it was running iPadOS 13, it will run iPadOS 14 as well. Apple has not dropped support for any of the older iPads with iPadOS 14.

How to Download iPadOS 14 IPSW

To download the iOS 14 beta IPSW, you must have an Apple developer account. If not, you can try getting your hands on the IPSW from other third-party sources or download it from the developer account of your friend or family member. The IPSW file is going to be noticeably bigger than the OTA file so make sure you are downloading it on a fast internet connection.

Step 1: Go to Apple’s developer site. If you are not a member, you need to join the program from here.

Step 2: Click on the Discover tab followed by iPadOS on the page that opens.

Step 3: Click on Download and proceed to login with your Apple developer account credentials. You can also directly head over to the Apple Developer download page.

Step 4: From the iPadOS 14 beta section, click on Download Restore Images followed by iPadOS restore image. Then, proceed to download the iPadOS 14 beta IPSW for the device that you want to install the OS on.

If you go with the IPSW installation route, you only need to do this the first time around. After that, you will get OTA updates for all future iPadOS 14 beta releases directly from Apple.

How to Install iPadOS 14 Beta Using IPSW Firmware File

Step 1: Connect the iPad to your Mac. It should be automatically detected and show up in Finder. In case you are connecting the iPad to your Mac for the first time, you will have to accept the prompt to trust the computer on the device.

Step 2: Open a new Finder window and under Locations, you should see the connected iPad. Click on the device name and wait for a few seconds.

Step 3: Hold the Option key and click the Check for Updates button. In the window that opens, select the iPadOS 14 IPSW file you downloaded in step 1.

Step 4: The installation process will now start. Your iPad will restart during the process. Once done, go through the initial setup process and set up your iPhone again. You will have to connect your iPad to the internet for activation purposes.

If you end up installing iPadOS 14 on your iPad, drop a comment and let us know your thoughts about the new features.