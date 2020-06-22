How to Download and Install watchOS 7 Beta on Apple Watch

WWDC 2020 was the most important Apple developer event we’ve experienced in the past few years, and the company unveiled watchOS 7 for Apple Watches during the event. The first developer beta of watchOS 7 has been released along with developer beta versions of the new versions of Apple’s other platforms. You can follow this simple, step-by-step guide to install watchOS 7 developer beta release on your compatible Apple Watch.

First and foremost, you must know that you can’t downgrade your Apple Watch from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6 by yourself. You’ll have to take it to an Apple Store/Authorized Service Store to downgrade it to watchOS 6. So, either install watchOS 7 developer beta on your spare Apple Watch or be prepared to visit an Apple Store/Authorized Service Store if you can’t handle the bugs that are expected with beta software.

If you have an Apple Watch and are feeling the itch to take watchOS 7 out for a spin, you don’t need to wait until the public beta release. Installing the developer beta version of watchOS on your Apple Watch is an easy process, but it requires you to install iOS 14 beta on your iPhone that’s paired to the Apple Watch. It is not possible to duck this requirement, which means that watchOS 7 developer beta can’t be installed on your Apple Watch if your iPhone is running iOS 13.

Apple Watch Compatible with watchOS 7

Here’s the list of Apple Watch models that are compatible with watchOS 7:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 2

Yes, Apple has dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 1.

Read: How to Install iOS 14 Beta on iPhone

Install watchOS 7 Developer Beta on Apple Watch

Step 1: Download the ‘watchOS 7 beta configuration profile’ from your Apple Developer account on an iPhone that’s paired with your Apple Watch. Alternatively, you can also download it on your computer and email the beta certificate to yourself or use AirDrop for transferring it to your iPhone that’s paired with your Apple Watch.

Step 2: After the beta profile certificate file is on your iPhone, you will automatically get a popup asking you to select the device on which you want to install the watchOS 7 beta profile. Select Apple Watch from the list.

Step 3: Now, the Apple Watch app will open on your iPhone. Tap on Install on the top right corner of the screen and then proceed to enter your passcode to continue with the installation procedure.

Step 4: Again, tap on Install on the top right corner of the iPhone’s screen and then tap on Install once again. Note that your Apple Watch must be unlocked before the installation can proceed.

Step 5: Tap on Restart in the popup menu to restart your Apple Watch.

Step 6: Once your Apple Watch restarts, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. You can now see the watchOS 7 Developer Beta update being available. If you can’t see it, try again until you can see the new update appear in the app.

Step 7: Tap on Download and Install and enter your passcode. The watchOS 7 Beta update will now be downloaded. Make sure that your Apple Watch has at least a 50% battery charge left or leave it on the charger.

Step 8: Now, the Apple Watch reboot itself to install the watchOS 7 beta. Once the reboot is complete, enter your Apple Watch passcode. Now, you can start using watchOS 7 Developer Beta on your Apple Watch.

Make sure that you continue to run iOS 14 Beta on your iPhone that’s paired with your Apple Watch. Downgrading to the iPhone to iOS 13 will make it incompatible with your Apple Watch running watchOS 7 Developer Beta.

If you face any issue while installing the watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch, drop a comment in the comments section below, and our team will try to help you out.