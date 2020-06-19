How to Use VPN On a Mac with PureVPN

A VPN or Virtual Private Network makes browsing the web secure as it hides your real IP address and spoofs your location. With a VPN, you can anonymously browse the web and bypass surveillance and censorship. VPNs also encrypt all the browsing data so you can be sure that no one is sniffing your browsing activity and your data is safe. This is particularly important if you are using a public Wi-Fi network. This is why you should always use a VPN on your Mac.

By using a VPN on your Mac, you can browse any censored websites, access Netflix content not available in your region, download apps that are not available in your country, and more. A VPN creates a virtual network between your device and the internet server. It encrypts all the data that goes through it and prevents ISPs or any organization to view your activity or data. The VPN market is a crowded one. And we have picked one of the best available options for you, PureVPN.

What is PureVPN and Why Should You Use It?

PureVPN delivers a private and secure VPN experience on the Mac. The company offers 2,000+ servers in 140+ countries. PureVPN offers much-have features such as 256-bit encryption, secure Wi-Fi, a VPN kill switch, optimized servers for the buffer-free streaming experience, DNS leak protection, and more.

Currently, PureVPN is offering a 7-day trial for just $0.99, which will auto-subscribe you to the 1-year plan. You also have the option to get a monthly, or 6-monthly subscription plan. PureVPN offers a 31-day money-back guarantee.

How to Use VPN on a Mac

You can follow the steps below to set up PureVPN on the Mac.

Step 1: Navigate to the PureVPN official site and create an account.

Step 2: Download the Mac version of the PureVPN app.

➤ Download: PureVPN for Mac

Step 3: Install PureVPN on your Mac and sign in with your login credentials.

Step 4: PureVPN will ask you to choose the server location.

Step 5: For the best results, you should run a ping test that will estimate the distance between your location and a server location by executing a ping test. A lower number indicates less distance that results in good speed.

Step 6: Choose the server location based on the ping test results. You can also favorite certain locations for easy access.

Step 7: Tap on the Connect button and it will create a VPN connection on the Mac.

Now you can visit all those blocked sites, the Netflix US library, and surf the web securely and privately. Upon the first successful connection, you will see PureVPN in the menu bar. You can access information such as status, IP, Protocol, and location from the menu bar.

PureVPN also offers a couple of convenience features. You can automatically open PureVPN when you boot your Mac. To enable the option, open the PureVPN app, dive into App Preferences > App Settings > toggle on ‘Launch on system startup.’ You can set the app to open the default browser after a successful VPN connection as well.

Based on your usage, you can select from different modes such as a stream, internet freedom, security, file-sharing, and dedicated IP from the PureVPN Settings menu.

Do give PureVPN a try and start using the web securely and anonymously. While you are at it, let us know about your experience in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. They are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.