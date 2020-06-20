Apple will not be holding a physical in-person WWDC 2020 event this time around due to the ongoing pandemic. However, that was not exactly stopped the company from holding WWDC altogether. In fact, it will be hosting the biggest WWDC yet completely online. If you are looking to watch WWDC 2020 to catch Apple unveil iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and more, follow this guide to know how you can do so.

If rumors are anything to go by, this year’s WWDC will bring in some major changes for macOS, with Apple also announcing its plans on switching to Arm-based chips inside Macs in the future. Additionally, watchOS 7 and iPadOS 14 are likely going to be major upgrades, with the company focusing primarily on usability improvements with iOS 14 this year.

Since the event is being held virtually, Apple will be live streaming it across all major channels to ensure everyone is able to view it easily. This also includes YouTube which is perhaps the best possible place for one to catch the live stream as it will work across all platforms and devices. Knowing Apple, it is likely that the company will try and do something unique at this year’s WWDC to make the virtual event stand out.

When Does the WWDC 2020 Keynote Start?

The opening keynote of WWDC 2020 will take place on June 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and it will be streamed directly from Apple Park. You can find the start time of the WWDC 2020 keynote in your timezone here.

How to Watch WWDC 2020 Keynote Live

YouTube

This is the best way to catch the opening WWDC 2020 keynote live. Apple is live streaming the WWDC keynote for the first time on YouTube which makes it accessible to all respective of their platform or device. The company has already made a video listing on its YouTube page and you can use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts on June 22.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well which you can find below.

Windows 10

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream

Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch WWDC live. Apple has already updated the app with the WWDC 2020 listing. Simply go to the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2020 from the list.

iPad, iPhone or iPod touch

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch WWDC 2020 live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or newer.

Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the WWDC 2020 opening keynote live. Alternatively, you can download the Apple Developer app from the Mac App Store to watch the event and other developer sessions from Apple. The app, however, works with macOS 10.15 and higher only.

Are you looking forward to WWDC 2020? Which announcement are you most excited about?