Internal iOS 13.5.5 Code Indicates ‘Apple Bundle’ for Subscription Services in the Works

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 13.5.5 to the public earlier this year. The developer beta did not bring any major changes or improvements. However, the internal code found in iOS 13.5.5 makes references to an “Apple bundle” i.e. a subscription service bundle comprising of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more.

There were multiple reports last year claiming that Apple is indeed working on an ‘Apple Bundle’ for 2020, though it was facing some resistance from record labels. The company was also having to renegotiate its contracts with record labels as the original agreement did not have any mention of a super bundle.

As a part of an Apple bundle, the Cupertino company could bundle Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple News and offer them as a combined package to customers at a lower rate. This would not only be easier for customers to manage as they will only have to pay for one subscription instead of three, but it would also be lighter on their wallet. The move could also help in boosting the subscriber count of Apple News+ which has been struggling to gain traction since its launch. Despite the ‘Apple bundle’ code found in iOS 13.5.5 though, it is unlikely that we will see this bundle being released to the public anytime soon. A report from earlier this year had noted that new deals signed by Apple for Apple Music do not include any references for a super bundle. Perhaps, the company plans on keeping Apple Music out of the purview of this super bundle.

Our Take

Apple now offers a plethora of subscription services and the company should offer a bundle to customers to help make managing them easier. As of now, Apple offers the following subscription services: iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade.