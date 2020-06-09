iOS 13.6 to Bring Greater Control over Automatic Downloading and Installation of iOS Updates

Apple released the second developer beta versions of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 an hour ago. The company usually releases minor features and bug fixes with new iOS and iPadOS updates. With iOS 13.6 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2, a new feature has arrived that offers users greater control over automatic downloading and installation of operating system updates.

The new update brings granular control over how an iOS or iPadOS device downloads and installs an operating system update. Users with devices running the new update can choose if their iPad or iPhone can automatically download new system updates and install them. Either of those two options (automatic downloading and automatic installation) could be individually turned on or off by a user.

Earlier versions of iOS and iPadOS brought an option to automatically download and install new operating systems, but the latest update adds more granular controls over those features. This feature works when an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.6 Beta 2 or iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2 is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Installation of a new update happens overnight when the device is connected to a charger.

This new feature is great for those who don’t system updates to automatically download without permission as it can consume a lot of data or eat storage space on the device. This feature is turned on by default, so if you don’t want this feature, you’ll have to explicitly turn off the toggle from Settings > General > Software Update > Customize Automatic Updates.

The automatic update downloading and installation feature is currently available only to registered developers, but it will be available to everyone when Apple releases the public version of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 in the coming weeks.