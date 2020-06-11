iOS 13.6 Saves Your Article Reading Position in Apple News

The iOS 13.6 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2 updates arrived a couple of days ago, bringing granular controls over automatic system update downloads and installs. Now, it has been revealed that Apple has made improvements to the Apple News app with the new software update.

The new Apple News feature saves your reading progress within an article. When you exit the article or the app, the device remembers your position and when you come back to read the same article, it resumes from your previous position. This way, you don’t have to scroll down manually and you can save time, especially for long-form articles.

It is being reported that the app takes about 30 seconds to save a person’s reading position. So, if you exit the article or the app without spending 30 seconds on it, the app might not be able to save the last reading position. In previous versions of iOS and iPadOS, if you exit from an article inside Apple News or exit the app completely, you would have to resume reading from the start.

The iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 updates also bring a ‘Symptoms’ section in the Health app and an ability to turn on/off automatic system update downloads and installation. This update was first released to registered developers two days ago, but the company released its public beta as well, so if you’re registered to beta test iPadOS and iOS updates, you can check out the new feature.

Apple News, the Cupertino-based company’s own news app, was released four years ago. It competes with news apps from the likes of Google, Flipboard, Microsoft, and News360. The app collates articles from various publications and websites and displays them in beautiful layouts. It also includes magazines that could be rented or purchased.