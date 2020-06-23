Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for registered developers after its opening WDWC 2020 keynote ended. Since this is the first developer beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, it is bound to be buggy. There are plenty of bugs and stability issues in the iOS 14 developer beta and if you are thinking of installing it on your iPhone/iPad, you should be aware of such bugs.

With plenty of developers and advanced users installing the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta on their iPhones and iPad, reports are now trickling in of the various bugs and issues that users are encountering. Below, we have collated a list of such bugs and stability issues that have so far been discovered in iOS 14 beta.

iOS 14 Beta Problems and Bugs Discovered So Far

The Favorites widget is not a part of the beta.

Certain HomeKit devices do not work properly with iOS 14 beta.

Emails do not sync properly with the stock Mail app. One has to open the app and manually refresh to get new mails.

Favorites do not show in the Phone app or in the FaceTime app.

The ability to select multiple emails by swiping them in the Mail app is missing.

Installing the iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 beta update takes longer than expected and stopping the update could lead to data loss.

Siri or Accessibility Shortcut cannot be triggered using Full Keyboard Access.

It is currently not possible to create custom recurring events in the Calendar app.

Spotlight might not appear when invoked. A restart fixes the problem temporarily.

The Home app might quit or crash randomly.

Some of the new languages might have misaligned layout or could show up as clipped when using the Quicktype feature.

Apple Maps app might not provide driving directions in some cases. Restart your iPhone to solve this problem.

If you are in the EU and your iPhone is subjected to the EU Volume Limit, you might not be able to increase the headphone volume above the 80% limit using the volume buttons. You can use the Control Center to bypass this bug for now.

Haptic Touch on Mail notifications in the Notification Center does not show the content of the message.

The Screen Time widget might not be available on all iPhones.

You cannot trigger automation using Siri Shortcuts while closing an app.

If your iPhone is in Silent mode, you will have to tap on the Siri button before making any new request.

Home automation containing a shortcut might not work properly.

An Edit Widget option could show up on the home screen even if the widget is not customizable.

To resize an existing widget, you will first have to remove it and then add it again.

Some widgets on the lock screen might not show up properly.

Expect at least some of these bugs to be fixed in upcoming beta builds of iOS 14 from Apple. The public beta of the OS which is slated for release early next month should also have fewer bugs than what is mentioned above.

If you have encountered any bug or problem in iOS 14 that’s not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it! You should also report these bugs to Apple so that they can be fixed before the final release of the OS.