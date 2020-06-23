iOS 14 Brings QuickTake Feature from iPhone 11 to iPhone XR and iPhone XS Series

With the iOS 14 update, Apple is bringing the QuickTake feature found on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lineup to the iPhone XR and iPhone XS series.

Apple had first debuted the QuickTake feature with the release of the iPhone 11 series last year. It allows users to quickly start recording a video by simply holding down the shutter button while they are in the Photo mode in the Camera app. You can then slide the shutter button to the right if you want to continue recording the video or simply remove your finger from the button if you want to stop recording. QuickTake is a handy feature to have if you want to immediately start recording a video or just want to record a small video for sharing on social media.

In addition to QuickTake, Apple has introduced two other major changes to the Camera app in iOS 14. Firstly, there is now an option to quickly record a QuickTake video by holding down the Volume Down button. Secondly, one can now take burst photos by pressing the Volume Up button. Both these features are available on only selected iPhones though and can be enabled/disabled from the Camera settings.

iOS 14 comes with a number of new features that you can read about in our exhaustive list below.

