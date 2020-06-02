iOS 14 Will Be Compatible with the Same iPhones as iOS 13

With iOS 14, Apple is going to support the same set of devices as it did with iOS 13. The news comes from The Verifier which got the information from a trusted source in the system development process.

Apple had dropped support for a number of old iPhones with the iOS 13 release. This included the popular iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6 series. Given the sheer number of new features that iOS 13 brought to the table, it did make sense for the company to drop support for older devices. So far, rumors point to iOS 14 not really being a major release in terms of new features as Apple is expected to focus on usability enhancements this time around and enhance the existing features.

Going by the rumor, if iOS 14 ends up supporting the same set of devices as iOS 13, the following iPhones would be compatible with it:

iPhone 6s series

Original iPhone SE

iPhone 7 series

iPhone 8 series

iPhone X

iPhone XS series

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

2020 iPhone SE

The report also notes that iOS 14 is going to be the last version of iOS for the iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s series. This is not the first time that we have heard of iOS 14 supporting the same set of devices as iOS 13.

It is unclear if iPadOS will support the same set of devices as iPadOS 13. With Apple branching out iOS and iPadOS into separate OSes, there is a possibility that Apple could drop support for some older iPads if iPadOS introduces a ton of new features.

Apple will be announcing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and the next version of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC 2020 which is scheduled to take place virtually from June 22.