All the New iOS 14 Features

After months of rumors and speculations, Apple finally revealed the iOS 14 operating system. At an online-only WWDC event, the company showcased the latest version of iOS, iPad OS, macOS, watch OS, and tvOS. As for iOS 14, the latest update for the iPhone is full of head-turning features, improvements, and small tweaks. We will run through a list of the new iOS 14 features and improvements we’ve discovered so far.

All New iOS 14 Features for iPhone

1. App Library

Apple has developed a new App Library page on the home screen. It categorizes the apps based on category, creates a group, and gives it a relevant name. It all works automatically without user input.

2. Hide Home Screen Pages

App Library will sit at the end of the app list on the home screen. With iOS 14, you can hide the home pages and only keep a single page and App Library for easy access.

3. Better App Suggestions in App Library

Based on your usage, the groups in App Library will suggest you most-used apps upfront. So it will be easy for consumers to glance over it and use them.

4. Search For Apps in App Library

Apple offers a search bar at the top in the App Library. You can use it to quickly search for an app and open them. The search bar will showcase the apps in list view.

5. Widgets Support on Home Screen

Apple has finally added widget support on the home screen. Now you can drag and drop any app widget on the home screen. The app icons will automatically adjust the space based on the widget size and placement.

6. Resizable Widgets

Speaking of widget size, iOS 14 now lets you customize the widget size based on your preference. You can select a squarish shape or go with wide width for more information.

7. Smart Stack of Widgets

The widget functionality doesn’t end here. You can place a stack of widgets on the home screen. Based on the time and day, iOS 14 will change the widgets for you. For example, it will showcase Maps widget in the morning, Calendar in the noon, and Health widget at night. Smart Stack saves space on the home screen and serves the purpose. You can also swipe up and down on the stack to go through the added widgets.

8. New Caller UI

Taking inspiration from Android, Apple has implemented a new caller UI that only showcases a small banner notification at the top with the caller name and End/Receive button. It no longer takes the whole UI.

9. Picture-in-Picture Mode

With Picture in Picture mode, ‌iPhone‌ users can now watch TV shows and movies while navigating elsewhere on their device. The implementation is similar to Picture in Picture on iPad.

10. Change Default Browser and Email App

With growing pressure from users as well as regulators, Apple has finally added the ability to change the default browser and Email app on iOS 14. This is a welcome change and I’m sure many will appreciate the added flexibility to choose their favorite browser and email app.

11. Compact Siri UI

Prior to iOS 14, the default Siri UI used to take an entire screen to listen and answer a query. Siri will pop up with a new, larger colorful icon that appears when you summon the digital assistant in iOS. The new circle now hovers over the regular iOS UI.

12. App Clips

App Clips is Apple’s ambitious take on letting the iPhone consumers use the app functionality without downloading the app. An App Clip is a small part of an app experience designed to be discovered the moment it is needed. They can be easily discovered and accessed by scanning a new Apple-designed App Clip code, or through NFC tags and QR codes, or shared in Messages or from Safari, all with the security and privacy expected from apps.

13. QuickTake Feature on iPhone XS/XR

iOS 14 brings the QuickTake feature as first seen on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR lineup. Using this feature, you can quickly record a video by holding down the shutter button.

14. Group photos

You can add a group photo to your group conversations in the Messages app. Apart from a photo, you can also use a Memoji or an emoji as a group photo.

15. New Memoji Styles and Stickers

Apple is introducing new Memoji styles and stickers with iOS 14. This includes a new age option, face coverings including face masks, new hairstyles, and more.

16. Pin Conversation in Messages

iOS 14 makes it easier to keep track of important conversations in the Messages app. You can now pin a conversation on the top for quick and easy access.

17. Threads and Mentions in Group Messages

Sometimes, group conversations can get quite busy. With iOS 14, you can now start a thread in groups (similar to Slack) and mention a user to for a seamless conversation.

18. Guide in Apple Maps

Guides in Apple Maps provide a curated list of interesting places to visit in a city, created by a selection of trusted resources. Guides are a great way to discover hot new restaurants, find popular attractions, and explore new recommendations from respected brands.

19. Privacy Features for More Transparency

With iOS 14, the App Store product pages will feature summaries of developers’ self-reported privacy practices, displayed in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Users can quickly glance over which data the app used and which is linked to them.

20. New Translate App

The new Translate app offers a quick and natural translation of voice and text among 11 different languages. On-device mode allows users to experience the features of the app offline for private voice and text translation.

21. Hide Picture Mode

Apple hasn’t stopped here with simple Picture-in-Picture integration. You can swipe the video and it will hide the video from the main view. However, the audio will keep playing in the background.

22. New Memojis

Apple has added more customization to Memoji packs. There are more ways to make a better Memojii with a new hairstyle and various customization packs.

23. Send Audio Message Via Siri

With iOS 14, you can use Siri voice assistant to send audio messages in the Messages app. Apple hasn’t clarified about third-party apps support for now.

24. Group Photo in Messages

Apple has added a new way to showcase the group photo in Messages. The group photo stays in the center with small profile photos of members around it.

25. Customize Group Notifications

As I mentioned, iOS 14 has added mention support in group conversations in the Messages app. You can set the app to only notify about the mentions on the lock screen.

26. Save Guide for Offline Usage

iOS 14 brings the guide support for Apple Maps. You can save those guides for offline usage. When the guides get updated with new information, the Maps will update it too.

27. Cycling Direction in Apple Maps

Apple has added support for cycling direction in Apple Maps. Cycling directions take into account elevation, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along the route.

28. EV Routing with Charging Stops

Apple Maps Electric vehicle routing adds charging stops along a planned route based on current vehicle charge and charger types.

29. Home App Improvements

In iOS 14, the Home app has expanded controls in Control Center for quicker access to accessories and scenes. Adaptive Lighting for compatible HomeKit-enabled lights automatically adjusts the color temperature throughout the day. The Home app also supports on-device Face Recognition, compatible video doorbells and cameras can identify friends and family.

30. AirPods Multi-device Switching

With iOS 14, AirPods can seamlessly switch between Apple devices with automatic device switching. If you are watching movies on the iPad and want to take a call on the iPhone, the AirPods will automatically switch to the iPhone to answer the call.

31. Spatial Audio Support in AirPods

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings a theater-like experience to AirPods Pro. Spatial audio places sound virtually anywhere in a space to provide an immersive listening experience to the user.

32. Digital CarKey Support

Digital car keys give users a secure way to use iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start their car. You can also share it using Messages, or disabled through iCloud if a device is lost.

Apple also unveiled the next generation of digital car keys based on Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness delivered through the U1 chip, which will allow users to unlock future car models without removing their iPhone from their pocket or bag and will become available next year.

The CarKey support will come to the 2021 BMW 5 Series.

33. Third-party Products and Accessories Support in Find My App

Apple has added support for finding third-party products and accessories with the new Find My network accessory program.

34. Privacy Add-ons in Safari

Safari browser now displays Privacy Report so users can easily see which cross-site trackers have been blocked, secure password monitoring to help users detect saved passwords that may have been involved in a data breach.

35. Weather App Improvements

With iOS 14, the Weather app and widget keep users up to date on severe weather events and a new next-hour precipitation chart shows minute-by-minute precipitation.

36. Apple Health Enhancements

Apple Health offers new ways to manage sleep, better understand audio levels that may affect hearing health and a new Health Checklist.

37. Emoji Picker

iOS 14 adds a new search interface to find a specific emoji that you are looking for. Enter a commonly used word such as ‘heart’ or ‘smiley face’ and you will be presented with the relevant emojis to choose from.

38. Better Photos Permission

iOS 14 allows users to give access to only selected photos rather than the entire Photo Library on the device.

39. Local Network Privacy

In iOS 14, the apps need to ask permission to find and connect with devices on the local network.

40. Apple Notes Upgrades

The Apple Notes app now comes with on-device intelligence, which makes the search in notes faster.

41. Voice Memos Improvements

Voice Memos now offer a new Enhance Recording feature to improve the sound quality of the recording.

42. Apple Reminders

Apple Reminders got a huge redesign in iOS 13. With iOS 14, it’s getting a new Quick Entry option for the Reminders app, as well as smart suggestions for capturing new reminders more quickly. Shared list members can also assign tasks to each other to make it easier to split up assignments.

43. Apple Photos

There are new filter and sort options to easily navigate and organize photos.

44. Exposure Compensation in Camera

Apple has added a new exposure compensation control in Photos that lets a user lock an exposure value while separately locking camera focus.

45. Apple Music Redesign

Apple Music has received a small makeover. The ‘Listen Now’ feature is front and center. A bottom navigation menu includes tabs for Browse, Radio, Library, and Search.

46. More Triggers for Running Automation

There is a new option to run a Siri Shortcut on iOS 14. You can now set Siri to run automation when the charger is connected or disconnected. Siri Shortcuts can run in the background with no user interaction.

47. Reduce Loud Sounds

With iOS 14, iPhone can analyze your headphone audio and reduce any sound that is over a set decibel level.

48. Audio Sharing to the Apple TV

iOS 14 brings Audio Sharing to Apple TV. You can now connect two sets of AirPods to the Apple TV 4K to have two simultaneous streams of audio.

49. Accessibility Improvements

Accessibility features include Headphone Accommodations, which amplifies soft sounds and tunes audio to help music, movies, phone calls, and podcasts sound crisper and clearer.

50. Group FaceTime Add-on

This is part of accessibility improvements. FaceTime can now recognize when someone is using sign language and make them prominent in a group call.

51. QuickTake Feature for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

Apple’s QuickTake feature lets you record a video by holding down the shutter button in photo mode. That way you can capture video-worthy moments without moving to video mode. As of now, the feature was only available for the iPhone 11 series. iOS 14 brings the QuickTake to iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

52. Lock/Unlock For Flip Covers

iOS 14 now supports lock/unlock for flip covers. The OS automatically locks and unlock the iPhone when you close and open the iPhone cover.

53. Back Tap Function

This one is really cool. With iOS 14, you now double-tap or triple tap on the back of the iPhone to access the UI elements such as home, app switcher, notification center, Siri, take a screenshot, and more. It’s buried inside the Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap menu. The good news is, the back tap even works with the device case on.

54. Security Recommendations for Passwords

iOS 14 now warns you about the possible data breach on the web. It will ask you to quickly change your password for the website.

55. Sound Recognition Feature

iOS 14 has a sound detection feature. It is primarily for people with hearing deficiencies. But this is also useful for when you’re wearing headphones. Your iPhone will continuously listen for certain sounds, and using on-device intelligence, will notify you when sounds may be recognized.

56. Change Video Format in the Camera App

For years, users have been asking Apple to allow them to change video resolution and format from the camera app. Apple finally listened to them with the iOS 14 update. Now, you can change video resolution and format from the video UI in the Camera app.

We are going to update this article continuously as we find more iOS 14 features. If you have found something new in iOS 14, then drop a comment below.