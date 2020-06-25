iOS 14 Jailbreak: Checkra1n and Cydia Shown Running on iPhone X

It has been only a few days since Apple released the first beta of iOS 14 to developers and the jailbreaking community has already sprung to action. One of the team members behind checkra1n jailbreak has posted a photo showing the tool successfully installed on an iPhone X running iOS 14. Another member from the team, Sam Binger, has also posted a photo showing Cydia on an iPhone X running iOS 14.

The Checkra1n jailbreak tool is based on a low-level checkm8 bootrom exploit which affects iPhone X and older devices. Since this is a bootrom exploit, Apple cannot patch it via a software update and it is only a matter of time before the checkra1n developers get around to updating the tool to add support for iOS 14 jailbreak. Support for Cydia package manager in iOS 14 is also important as without it one will not be able to manage and install new jailbreak tweaks on their device.

Just like the good ol’ days.. it’s good to be back on track 😉 There is still work to be done so please bare with us and be patient, the eta is as always wen. Brought to you by the @checkra1n team, powered by #checkm8. pic.twitter.com/0uulJS5u0D — DanyL (@DanyL931) June 24, 2020

A little more progress 🙂 pic.twitter.com/aBPI9QDawa — Sam Bingner (@sbingner) June 24, 2020

Given the rapid progress that the checkra1n team is making with the tool and Cydia, it is likely that we will see an iOS 14 jailbreak land sooner than later. However, since the checkm8 exploit only affects iPhone X and older devices, owners of newer iPhones like the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 series will be left out in the lurch. For an iOS 14 jailbreak on newer iPhones, an exploit needs to be discovered in the OS itself which could then potentially be used by developers for an iOS 14 jailbreak. Even if someone finds an exploit in iOS 14 right now, they are unlikely to talk about it since Apple could then potentially patch it before the public release of the OS.