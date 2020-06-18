iOS 14 Rumored to Include New Podcast App with ‘For You’ Section

Thanks to a leaked copy of iOS 14 thats circulating since last year, we know quite a lot about the upcoming new operating system. Apple will announce iOS 14 at the WWDC next week. According to the latest rumors, the Podcast app on iOS 14 will arrive with a ‘For You’ recommendation section.

Apple Music already offers a “For You” section and now it might be extended to the Podcast app as well. The feature is built to help users in content discovery by populating podcasts based on your interests. Furthermore, with the help of user-profiles, your friends will be able to see what you are listening to. Creators will be allowed to create bonus content for their podcast. This might include bloopers or behind the scenes material.

Lately, Apple is adding new features for Podcast apps in a bid to compete better with Spotify. Earlier reports have hinted that Apple is working on original podcast programming. This is something that will help the Podcast app to differentiate itself from its competitors. Meanwhile, last year Spotify added a new feature that lets you add podcasts to music playlists. In the past, Spotify has acquired Anchor, Gimlet, and Parcast podcasting platform. It has also secured exclusive rights to “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

The iOS 14 is rumored to come with a new Fitness App, support for widgets on the home screen, List view for app icons, and a feature that lets you try apps without downloading them. Want to know more about iOS 14? Check out all the confirmed iOS 14 features based on leaks.

Apple is hosting its first-ever digital WWDC on Monday next week. The company is going to announce iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, HomePod OS 14, macOS 10.16, New iMac, and much more.