iOS 14 Likely to Feature Built-In Translator for Safari, Full Apple Pencil Support on Websites

A leaked copy of iOS 14 has been doing rounds since last year. Several iOS 14 features have already been leaked as Apple is gearing for iOS 14 launch next month. Now it is learned that iOS 14 will come with a built-in translator for the Safari browser. Furthermore, iOS 14 is also expected to add full Apple Pencil support for websites.

The built-in translator on the Safari browser will allow users to translate web pages without relying on third party services. Apparently, the Safari browser will automatically detect the language and translate the same. In all likelihood, the translation process will be smooth and may not require web page reloading.

Currently, Siri is perfectly capable of translating, perhaps Apple will extend the same across iOS. Apple is said to be testing translation features across other apps like the App Store. This means iOS 14 will also be able to translate app reviews and app description on the App Store. If reviews and App Descriptions are in other language they will automatically be translated to your language.

Most importantly, Apple is relying on the Neural engine for the translation process. In other words, the translation process would not require an internet connection and will be processed locally. Apple is also gearing to use the Neural engine for Siri translation in the future. The offline translation is a big advantage especially and is likely to come in handy while traveling. Lastly, local processing will reduce the chances of data leak and other privacy concerns.

As far as Apple Pencil support goes, iPadOS 14 users should be able to use Apple Pencil to scroll, touch, markup on Safari, and other supported browsers. Apple is expected to launch the iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 on June 22.

Are you waiting with bated breath for iOS 14? Share your thoughts in the comments below.