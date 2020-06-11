Apple Might Extend iPad Pro Magic Keyboard to Other iPads

Earlier this year Apple launched Magic Keyboard for the 2020 iPad Pro. The new Magic Keyboard arrived with a floating stand, trackpad, earning praises for its ergonomics. Twitter user @LOvetodream has now hinted at Magic Keyboard for other iPad models.

The Tweet seems to be hinting at Magic Keyboard for non-Pro iPad models. As of now, the Twitter account has revealed an iPhone 12 logic board. Moreover, the WWDC 2020 is just around the corner and the tweet might actually be pointing at a Magic Keyboard for non-Pro iPad models. We are not sure about the changes Apple would have to make for the Magic Keyboard to support other iPads.

in my dream Magic keyboard not only for the iPad Pro — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 11, 2020

The Magic Keyboard connects to the tablet magnetically. It features cantilevered hinges that allow one to adjust the viewing angles to up to 130 degrees. The Magic Keyboard has a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism with 1mm travel. It also comes with an integrated trackpad which goes well with the cursor support that Apple is debuting with iPadOS 13.4. The accessory also features USB-C pass-through charging.

The 2020 iPad Pro is powered by a new A12Z Bionic chip and comes with a LiDAR scanner that offers depth-sensing capabilities. Apple claims the iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 and gigabit LTE support for faster downloads.

The camera setup at the rear of the new iPad Pro includes a new 10MP Ultra-Wide camera that allows users to zoom out two times to capture a wider field of view. This is complemented by five studio-quality microphones that allow the iPad Pro to capture crystal clear audio.

Have you ever wished for a Magic Keyboard for a non-Pro iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments below.