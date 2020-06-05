iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Users Complain of Green Tint When Unlocking

Some iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max users have discovered a green int on their iPhone display. Apparently the tint appears immediately after unlocking the device. iPhone 11 users have taken to Reddit and found that they are not the only ones affected by the green tint issue.

Interestingly, yet another iPhone 11 Pro user had the green tint issue for many days. However, his Reddit post went unnoticed. A little bit of digging around revealed multiple threads discussing green tint issues on iPhone 11 series. In other words, the issue is definitely not a one-off and seems pretty common with iOS 13.5.1 users.

According to the users, the green tint appears only for a few seconds after unlocking their devices. Interestingly, the tint mostly appears when the Night Shift is enabled along with Dark Mode. Some users say the tint appears when the iPhone was set at the minimum brightness level.

I have been seeing a uniformly green tint on my 11 Pro Max for a few seconds after unlocking the phone. The same is happening with my mother’s phone (also 11 Pro Max), too. Recently found this thread. Is anyone else experiencing it, too?.”

The tint appears for a few seconds and this is adding to the confusion. At this point in time, it is not clear whether the green tint is a hardware issue or a software issue. A Redditor was shocked to see the tint on his iPhone. However, his mother’s iPhone started showing the tint once it was updated to iOS 13.5. In all probability, the green tint issue seems like a software bug likely to be fixed on iOS 13.5.2. Apart from iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users, a few iPhone X users have also complained of the green tint.

