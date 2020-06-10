Here’s Why This iPhone 11 Pro Max Costs an Insane $5,000

Exclusivity and luxury don’t come cheap, and this custom-finished iPhone 11 Pro Max is no stranger to those two aspects. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is already one of the costliest smartphones around, and when you add exquisite materials and hand-engraved art to the device, its price multiplies.

There are various fashion brands that offer customization of smartphones and other electronics to their customers. Aurum Edition is one of those brands, and the company’s motto is to provide unmatched luxury and exclusivity to its customers through customized iPhones, Apple Watches, and bags. The company is based out of Ukraine, and it delivers products worldwide.

The company makes several versions of the iPhone 11 Pro that are covered in 24K gold, precious stones, premium leather, and rare wood. Aurum Edition is offering the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in more than a couple of dozen customization variants, including Atlas Edition, Black Lord, Platinum, Carbon Bitcoin Edition, and Jungle Hunting Solid Gold Edition.

The ‘Vintage Emerald Ornate Aristocrat’ version of the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs as high as $4,700. It features a frame that’s covered in 24K gold and hand-engraved. Its back is covered with emerald vintage crocodile skin, 24K gold, and two-color carbon (black and green). It also features an 18K gold Apple logo with a backlit border.

The luxury doesn’t end with the phone as the device comes packed in a beautiful box that’s covered by rare wood and even smells great. As usual, the phone comes with original Apple accessories, including the wall charger with fast charging, Earpods, and a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. You can have a closer look at this special-edition phone and its packaging in the video below.

If you had a lot of money, would you spend $5,000 on a phone just to feel exclusive? Let us know in the comments section below.