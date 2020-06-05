iPhone 12 Launch Has Been Delayed to Q4 According to Major Apple Supplier

There have been conflicting reports surrounding the iPhone 12 launch being delayed this year due to the pandemic. As per major Apple supplier Broadcom though, the iPhone 12 launch cycle has indeed been delayed to Q4.

The company supplies Apple with chips for Wi-Fi connectivity inside iPhones so any delay in a new iPhone launch affects it greatly. The company’s CEO Hock Tan, did not directly refer to Apple in his latest earnings conference call but noted that there was a “major product cycle delay” which will affect the its Q3 revenues negatively.

Hock Tan, chief executive officer of Broadcom, discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer, during an earnings conference call with analysts on Thursday. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said the delay will mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year.

The delay means that the usual uptick that Broadcom sees in its Q3 revenue will now happen in Q4. Given that Broadcom is a major supplier for Apple, this pretty much confirms that the Cupertino company indeed plans on launching the iPhone 12 later than usual this year. The company could still announce the new iPhones in September albeit a bit later than usual and then put them up for sale in October. Other rumors have suggested that the iPhone 12 could launch in September with the ‘Pro’ models launching in October. The pandemic has delayed iPhone 12’s production by about a month as Apple is unable to send its engineers to China for finalizing the design and prototyping the device.

According to rumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag. All iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays, and support 5G. Alleged iPhone 12 schematics have also revealed that iPhone 12 could come with a smaller notch and slimmer bezels and feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges. Rumors also suggest that iPhone 12 Pro models will exclusively get the LiDAR scanner and 120Hz ProMotion Display.

Do you think Apple will launch all the four new iPhone 12 models in October? Or will we see a staggered launch with the non-Pro models launching in September first?