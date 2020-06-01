6.1-inch iPhone 12 to Enter Into Mass Production in July

There have been rumors of Apple delaying the launch of the iPhone 12 this year or at least launching the devices in a staggered manner. The latest report from DigiTimes claims that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 variant is expected to go into production from July-August ahead of the ‘Pro’ models.

Rumors have claimed that Apple could delay the launch of the iPhone 12 series this year due to delayed development caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Many analysts believe that Apple could announce the iPhone 12 lineup in September, but only put the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models for sale that month. The two Pro models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays and a triple-camera setup at the rear would go on sale in October. Some analysts also believe that the iPhone 12 launch event itself could be delayed to October or even November this year, though the chances of that happening are pretty slim.

According to rumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will be the higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag. All iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays, and support 5G. Alleged iPhone 12 schematics have revealed that iPhone 12 could come with a smaller notch and slimmer bezels and feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges. Rumors also suggest that iPhone 12 Pro models will exclusively get the LiDAR scanner and 120Hz ProMotion Display. All these features would be missing on the regular non-Pro models which would also allow Apple to price them aggressively.