iPhone 12 Mockups Based on Leaked Schematics Reveal Relocated Sim Tray

A report by Japanese Blog MacOtakara reveals a bunch of new iPhone 12 mockups. The mockup’s give us a closer look at how each one of the iPhone 12 models would look like. Apparently the mockups were created with the help of leaked schematics and other information obtained from the supply chain.

An earlier report has hinted that Apple is readying four new iPhone 12 models scheduled to launch later this year. The list includes a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Furthermore, the mockups also highlight a rather boxy design language. Also visible is a dual rear camera setup on lower-end iPhone 12 while the top of the line Pro model is expected to come with triple rear camera setup.

The report mentions the SIM tray on iPhone 12 is moved from the right side of the device to the left side right under the volume button. According to rumors, Apple has shifted the SIM tray in order to make room for the 5G antenna. All the iPhone 12 models are expected to support 5G. We recently learned how the lightning connector is here to stay. Unsurprisingly, the mockups come with a lightning connector as well.

Thanks to the rumor mills we already know a fair bit about the upcoming iPhone 12. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is expected to enter mass production in July and while the launch might be pushed further into October. Apple is expected to add premium touches like a metal frame with flat edges to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. Earlier reports mention that the top of line iPhone 12 is likely to come equipped with Lidar Scanner which is something we have already seen on iPad Pro.