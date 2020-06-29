Concept Video Shows iPhone 12 Pro Off in Stunning Navy Blue Color with Rumored Features

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series later this year, and it is rumored to bring a new design, screens with smaller notches and a higher refresh rate, improved cameras, and 5G connectivity. Now, a new concept iPhone has been published that shows off the rumored Navy Blue color.

The iPhone 12 series is rumored to be delayed to October, but when it arrives, it is expected to be pretty awesome. Apart from improvements in features and specifications, the upcoming iPhone is expected to bring a new design with flat sides and a brand new color. All these changes have been showcased in this concept video.

Apple has a habit of introducing a new color with every new-generation iPhone. For the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max was introduced in Midnight Green. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly launch in Navy Blue. It looks royal, and it is the only color anyone should buy if a dull color is not their preference.

The concept is created by ConceptsiPhone, and it is just 35 seconds long. It shows an OLED screen with a smaller notch and a 120Hz refresh rate and the A14 chipset. The video also shows a triple-camera setup (wide, zoom, and ultra-wide) and an additional LiDAR sensor. It also shows how a LiDAR scanner can measure the depth data of nearby objects to create 3D models.

Our Take

The iPhone 12 Pro concept is pretty slick and shows the most important new features that are rumored to debut later this year. The Navy Blue color looks great, and the triple-camera setup with a LiDAR scanner makes up for symmetrically-designed camera assembly. A smaller notch could be wishful thinking, though.

What do you think of this iPhone 12 Pro concept? Which is the most critical feature that would pull you to make the upgrade decision? Let us know in the comments section below.