iPhone 12 Production to Reportedly Start in July

The iPhone 12 series is expected to be launched later this year, and it is being reported that the upcoming smartphones would see a slightly delayed launch compared to Apple’s usual iPhone launch time frames. Now, a report claims that Apple will start mass production next month.

According to a new report from Taiwanese technology publication DigiTimes, Apple will complete the second phase of its EVT (Engineering Validation & Testing) for the iPhone 12 series by the end of June 2020. The company can then start the mass production of upcoming iPhone models as early as July 2020.

The report doesn’t mention if the Cupertino-based brand will start the mass production of all iPhone 12 models or just some of them. While multiple reports have claimed that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 series in September 2020, the usual time frame for the launch of new iPhones, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has noted that higher-end models in the series could be delayed due to production challenges.

Kuo had mentioned in his report that the higher-end iPhone 12 models—iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max—that feature faster mmWave 5G connectivity will launch a few weeks later compared to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max, both of which only come with slower, sub-6GHz 5G.

The delay of the higher-end iPhone 12 smartphones is reportedly due to the antenna-in-package design changes that Apple did in April. So, the whole evaluation, testing, and validation phases could have been delayed. The new iPhones would feature OLED screens with a smaller notch, improved front and rear-facing cameras, and 5G connectivity.