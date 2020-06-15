Stunning iPhone 12 Renders Show iPhone 5-Like Design in Navy Blue Color

A previous report has hinted that iPhone 12 is likely to come with a new design. Interestingly, the design is expected to be similar to the iPhone 5 and thus will feature rectangular/boxy edges. The latest render envisions iPhone 12 in a new navy blue color and a boxy design language.

One of the earlier rumors has suggested that Apple will be offering iPhone 12 in a new Navy Blue color. In the recent past, Apple is adding colors with the release of new iPhones. For instance, the iPhone 11 debuted with a new Midnight Green color. At this point in time, it is not clear whether Apple will add Navy Blue color or replace Midnight Green with Navy Blue.

The renders help us realize how gorgeous iPhone 12 would look with a new design and Navy Blue color. As Svetapple points out, the Navy Blue color is “very dark” and might end up looking like a shade of gray instead of blue. It is worth noting that Midnight-Green color on iPhone 11 Pro also behaves in the same way.

Design-wise, the edges are sharp and not rounded like the current generation of iPhone. Due to the surrounding reflection, the blue at the front is less prominent. Moving on, the camera setup at the rear features a shiny black colored cutout. The much-rumored LiDAR scanner can also be seen in the renders. Furthermore, the True Tone flash is displaced to the center alongside the microphone.

The render also touches on yet another important aspect, display notch. EverythingApplePro had reported that iPhone 12 will feature a smaller notch and the render seems to incorporate the same. The same report also suggests that iPhone 12 might be around 10% thinner than its predecessor.

Are you impressed by the iPhone 12 renders? Share your thoughts in the comments below.