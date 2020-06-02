iPhones Heavily Discounted in China for 6.18 Shopping Festival

Apple has discounted various iPhones in China for the 6.18 online shopping festival. The price reductions have been done to stir iPhone demand and boost sales. iPhone sales have picked up in China after normal operations resumed in the country post the COVID-19 lockdown, but they are still lower than what they were before the virus struck.

While Apple has its own online store in China, iPhones are also available on popular third-party e-commerce websites. The discounts on iPhones are only available through other online channels and not via Apple’s own store. The company has never discounted iPhones in its own stores, though it has run some promotional campaigns in the past.

On Tmall, the iPhone 11 with 64GB storage is available for 4,779 yuan ($670), down from its original price of 5,499 yuan ($770). Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro is available for 7,579 yuan ($1,065) instead of its launch price of 8,699 yuan ($1,222). The newly launched iPhone SE has also been discounted from 3,299 yuan ($463) to 3,099 yuan ($435). JD.com is offering even bigger discounts on the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 11 is available for 4,599 yuan, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is available for 6,999 yuan and 7,499 yuan, respectively. The prices represent a nearly 21% discount from the original launch price of these devices.

Most online retailers will vary the discount on various products for the 6.18 online shopping festival on a day-by-day basis. The prices mentioned above were applicable for June 1. The discounts already seem to be working as a JD spokesperson confirmed that the transaction volume of Apple products within the first hour of the sale was three times more than the same time last year.

Apple does not typically discount iPhones to spur sales. However, after it got good reception to discounting iPhones last year, it decided to participate in the 6.18 sales this year as well. The cheaper iPhone models, in particular, are doing very well and Apple is hoping to attract customers still using older models like the iPhone 6s or iPhone 7 to upgrade to them.