Kuo: 24-inch iMac with Custom Apple Silicon Launching in Q4 2020

Contrary to rumors, Apple yesterday did not announce a refreshed iMac at its opening keynote of WWDC 2020. However, Tim Cook did hint at an imminent iMac refresh. The CEO also confirmed that Apple will be announcing its first Apple Silicon-powered Macs before the end of this year. Now, as per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino company plans to launch the redesigned 24-inch Mac in Q4 of this year.

The analyst had earlier claimed that the redesigned iMac will be among the first Macs from Apple to ship with its own custom Arm chip. Apart from the redesigned iMac with a 24-inch display, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be among Apple’s first Arm-based machines.

Interestingly, Apple is also working on an iMac refresh with faster Intel processors. The release of this refresh is imminent and Apple is expected to announce this machine in Q3 itself. Other details about the redesigned iMac are not yet known so it is unclear if it will also feature a redesigned chassis or if it will only be an internal spec bump. It will be a bit strange to see Apple refresh its iMac lineup twice within a few months with some major changes. However, this will also allow for a true apple to apple comparison.

Are you looking forward to Apple launching a redesigned iMac with its custom Apple silicon? Or are you going to stick with Intel-based Macs for the time being?