Kuo: Apple Could Launch a 10.8-inch iPad This Year, 8.5-inch iPad Mini in 2021

Apple could launch a 10.8-inch iPad later this year and an 8.5-inch iPad Mini in 2021 as per reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While the note is short on other details, it is possible that Kuo is referring to a possible iPad Air refresh here.

There are rumors that the next iPad Air refresh from Apple could be based on the first generation 11-inch iPad Pro. So, it possible that Apple ends up refreshing the iPad Air with design and a display size that’s very similar to its ‘Pro’ tablet. Apple had updated its base iPad with a bigger 10.2-inch display last year. That tablet should ideally receive a spec bump this year and it is unlikely that Apple will further bump its display size to 10.8-inches.

As for the iPad mini, the analyst had previously claimed that it could launch with a display size anywhere between 8.5 to 9-inches, but now he claims that it will launch with a 8.5-inch display. The refreshed iPad mini is expected to launch in 2021 presumably towards the end of the first quarter. He also claims that Apple will be bundling a 20W USB-C power adapter with both iPad models. An alleged photo of this USB-C power adapter had leaked last week.

In his other note, Kuo has claimed that Apple could ship its iPhone 12 lineup without EarPods and a power adapter in the box. The company intends to sell the power adapter as a separate accessory to customers. It is taking this step so as to reduce the BOM and ensure that it is able to offer the iPhone 12 lineup at the same price as the iPhone 11 despite the addition of 5G and other new features.