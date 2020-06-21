Kuo: 13-inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac Will be Apple’s First Arm Macs

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor’s note claims that the Cupertino company will soon be launching an iMac refresh. He also claims that Apple’s first Arm-based Macs will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and the iMac.

The analyst claims that Apple will refresh its existing iMac lineup in the third quarter this year with new Intel processors before launching the Arm-powered iMacs in Q4 this year or early Q1 21. The Arm iMac will feature a new form factor and design along with a 24-inch display. The Intel refresh of the iMac later this year will be the last Intel Mac to be released by Apple. It was expected that Apple would announce the new iMac refresh at WWDC 2020 later this week, though Kuo’s note makes it sound otherwise.

The Arm variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be similar to the existing model and the Intel models will be discontinued after its debut. Apple will release all Macs in 2021 with Arm chips and the entire transition to its custom Arm chips will happen over a period of 12 to 18 months. The first MacBook with a mini-LED display will also launch in the first half of 2021.

Additionally, Kuo notes that Apple is working on a MacBook with an “all-new form factor design” that will go into mass production in the second half of 2021. The analyst believes that the custom Arm chips, mini-LED displays, and new form factors will give Apple’s MacBook lineup a major competitive advantage in two years from now and led to a significant improvement in user experience.

