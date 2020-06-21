Leak: iPhone 12 Dummy Units Shown Off in Photos

Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared the first photos of iPhone 12 dummy units. The design of the dummy units is in line with all the previous iPhone 12 leaks that we have seen over the last couple of months and they closely resemble the alleged iPhone 12 molds that leaked last week.

While Apple intends to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, leaker Sonny has shared photos of only three iPhone 12 dummy units with screen sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. There will be another iPhone 12 ‘Pro’ model with 6.1-inch display size.

As we have seen in the last few years, these dummy iPhone units are usually based on leaked CAD drawings of the device and they end up giving a fair idea of the final design of the device. The leaker himself notes that the notch and camera design are not 100% accurate on the dummy units, but the chassis design including the flat edges are very accurate. These dummy units are usually made by case makers as it helps them in finalizing the design of their cases for upcoming iPhones.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

A leak from last week based on updated iPhone 12 CAD designs had claimed that contrary to earlier leaks, the iPhone 12 lineup will not come with a smaller notch. Additionally, the LiDAR scanner — as first seen on the 2020 iPad Pro — will only be available on the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to rumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag. All iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays, and support 5G. There are rumors that due to the pandemic, the development of the iPhone 12 lineup is running behind schedule which could possibly force Apple to delay the launch of the new iPhones to October this year.