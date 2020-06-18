Leak: iPhone 12 Will Not Come with a Smaller Notch

All the leaks surrounding the iPhone 12 series have so far pointed to it coming with a notch that’s at least 30% smaller than the outgoing iPhone 11 series. However, more up to date CAD renders of the iPhone 12 series obtained by YouTuber EverythingApplePro paints a different story.

The new CAD renders are based on an updated design of the iPhone 12 series and point to the notch size remaining the same as existing iPhones. The original CAD render had also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro series could feature a Smart Connector. As it turns out though, that’s not the Smart Connector but the 5G mmWave antenna. Additionally, the camera lens setup on the iPhone 12 series is going to be similar to the iPhone 11 series.

Old notch style, even bigger 'smart connector' area on 6.1 model (apparently a mmwave antenna cutout) and no LiDAR on 6.1 12 Pro model. Lens layout is the same as 11 Pro. — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

The LiDAR scanner is also only present in the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the iPhone 12 Pro sporting a triple-camera setup and the regular iPhone 12 lineup featuring a dual-camera setup. An analyst had also previously claimed that the LiDAR scanner is going to be exclusive to the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro variant this year.

The new CADs are more up to date compared to the December one on which all the previous leaks were based. They have “significant finish improvements” and more accurately represent the iPhone 12 final design. It looks like Apple is going to revamp the chassis design of the iPhone 12 series this year, but retain the same rear and front glass panels design. This means the same camera layout as the iPhone 11 series and the same (dreaded) notch at the front. As for the chassis design, it is expected to be based on the iPad Pro with flat edges.

According to previous reports and leaks, Apple is planning to launch four iPhones this year. The two low-end models will feature a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screen size and a dual-camera setup. The more expensive iPhone 12 Pro variants will feature a triple-camera setup along with a 120Hz ProMotion display.