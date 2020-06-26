Leak: iPhone 12 Pro Series to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays

There have been quite a few leaks claiming that Apple could potentially end up using 120Hz high refresh rate OLED panels on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup. However, all the reports so far had claimed that the plans were not yet finalized by the Cupertino company. A new leak today claims that Apple has indeed decided to go with 120Hz ProMotion OLED panels on the iPhone 12 Pro series.

The source of today’s leak is @UniverseIce who is pretty renowned for his Samsung leaks, though this is not the first time that he has claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup could feature a 120Hz display.

Almost all major flagships released since late last year have shipped with a high refresh rate display. A high refresh rate panel offers a smoother user experience and the benefits are immediately noticeable when coming from a smartphone with a 60Hz display. Given Apple’s focus on always improving the user experience, switching to a 120Hz OLED display on the iPhone 12 lineup seems like an obvious choice.

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

Apple was among the first company to switch to a 120Hz ProMotion panel on the iPad Pro lineup in 2017. Since then though, the company has not brought the technology to any of its other devices despite the improvements a higher refresh rate panel brings to the table. Even if Apple ends up introducing a 120Hz panel on the iPhone 12 lineup, it will be limited to the Pro lineup for cost reasons. The non-Pro iPhone 12 models will feature a regular 60Hz OLED panel to help keep their price in check.

According to rumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag. All iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays and support 5G. The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges, with the Pro model exclusively getting the LiDAR scanner as well.