Leak: iPhone 12 Could Ship With 20W USB-C Power Adapter

A new leak surrounding the iPhone 12 claims that Apple will be shipping the lineup with a 20W USB-C power adapter. The Cupertino company switched to shipping a faster 18W USB-C power adapter with the iPhone 11 Pro lineup last year. Apple continues to ship the iPhone 11 with a 5W charger which is the same wattage charger which it first shipped with the original iPhone back in 2007.

Compared to the 5W charger, the 18W USB-C charger is able to fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro series from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. Going by last year’s trend, it is likely that Apple will ship the 20W USB-C fast charger with the iPhone 12 Pro lineup this year which is expected to consist of a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch model. The 2W jump in wattage of the charger is unlikely to bring about any major difference in charging speeds.

New iPhone 12 will Be Equipped with 20W Power Adapter pic.twitter.com/FBJxlJXyYW — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) June 24, 2020

Apart from the iPhone 11 Pro lineup, Apple also bundles its 18W USB-C fast charger with the iPad Pro. In fact, it started building the 18W fast charger with the iPad Pro lineup first and then followed it up with the iPhone 11 Pro series last year.

Almost all flagship Android smartphones now ship with a 25W or higher USB-C fast charger and they can all charge from 0-100% in around an hour. Despite the iPhone 11 Pro charging to 50% in just 30 minutes with the bundled 18W charger, it takes nearly 1.5 hours for a full charge as the device starts trickle charging after that to help increase the lifespan of the battery.