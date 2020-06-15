Self-Installable Mac Pro SSD Kits Now Available, Costs Upward of $600

Today Apple announced an SSD upgrade kit for the Mac Pro. The SSD upgrade kit option is now live on Apple’s store. The Mac Pro SSD upgrade kit is available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB variants. The pricing for the SSD upgrade kit starts from $600 and goes all the way up to $2,800.

The SSD on the Mac Pro is not user upgradeable due to the T2 security chip and it required one to send the machine to Apple. The new SSD kit from Apple will solve that problem and will allow customers to bump the internal SSD storage by up to 8TB. Each kit contains two modules which will replace the existing SSD module in your system.

The 1TB Mac Pro upgrade kit costs $600, 2TB is priced at $1,000, 4TB at $1,600 and 8TB at $2,800. Mac Pro users could upgrade SSD, however, they had to use the PCIe slot as opposed to replacing the SSD. Usually, Apple is very reluctant to allow users to fiddle with their devices. The latest SSD upgrade kit is meant to be installed by the users themselves and is perhaps a sign of changing times.

Apple has also updated a 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup with Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. Previously, the 16-inch MacBook Pro could be had with the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The new Radeon Pro 5600M GPU ships with 8GB HBM2 memory and Apple claims it offers a performance boost of up to 75%.

Apple launched the new Mac Pro last year. The extremely powerful machine boasts of being modular. Users will be able to add/modify the hardware as per their preference. That apart, Apple is already selling an array of Mac Pro accessories like super expensive wheels, feet, a VESA mount adapter, Pro Display XDR, and more.