16-inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, Mac Pro Getting SSD Upgrade Kit

Apple today updated its 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup with a more powerful Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. It is now also offering an SSD upgrade kit for the 2019 Mac Pro.

Previously, the 16-inch MacBook Pro could be had with the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The new Radeon Pro 5600M GPU ships with 8GB HBM2 memory and Apple claims it offers a performance boost of up to 75%. The GPU will only be available as a BTO (Build-to-Order) option and will cost $700 for the upgrade. AMD’s Navi GPUs are bandwidth-hungry so the addition of the HBM2 memory should alone lead to a noticeable improvement in performance. HMB2 memory chips are also very expensive which also explains the steep upgrade price for the GPU to a certain extent.

For the 2019 Mac Pro, Apple will start selling an SSD upgrade kit that will allow customers to upgrade the internal SSD storage on the machine. The SSD on the Mac Pro is not user upgradeable due to the T2 security chip and it required one to send the machine to Apple. The new SSD kit from Apple will solve that problem and will allow customers to bump the internal SSD storage by up to 8TB. The SSD upgrade kit option will go live on Apple’s online store later today.