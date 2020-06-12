New 10.8-inch iPad, iPad Mini, Redesigned iMac Likely to Launch in Second Half of 2020

As per a new report by Digitimes, Apple is all set to launch new iMacs and iPad in the second half of this year. We expected Apple to unveil new iMacs and iPad at the upcoming WWDC on June 22. In other words, the report adds some doubt whether Apple will announce the new iMac at the WWDC.

It is to be noted that the second half of 2020 is not far away. In fact, the second half of the year starts about two weeks after the event. We wish the report had referred to a more precise timeframe. There is also a chance that Apple might launch the new iMacs at WWDC and start shipping from the next month.

According to the report Apple is likely to launch a 10.8-inch iPad Air and a 23-inch iMac in the second half of this year. We might also see a new 8.x-inch iPad mini and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini LED display in Q4 2020. A list of suppliers for 10.8-inch iPad Air panels includes LG Display, BOE Technology, and Sharp while Radiant remains the sole supplier for BLU.

Backlit unit (BLU) supplier Radiant Opto-Electronics is said to be ready to ship BLUs for Apple’s upcoming iPad and iMac products slated for launch in the second half of 2020, according to industry sources.

That said, the above information is not something new and is just a reiteration of previous reports. Ming-Chi Kuo already hinted at 10.8-inch and 8-inch iPad in 2020 or 2021. The latest Digitimes report is pretty vague and doesn’t mention whether the new 10.8-inch iPad is an iPad Air or basic iPad. Now they are claiming Apple will increase the iPad Air display size to 10.8-inch from 10.2-inch. Most of our questions will be answered next week at Apple’s WWDC 2020.