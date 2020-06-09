Report: Apple to Launch New Mac Trade-in Program at its Retail Stores

Apple is expected to launch a trade-in program for Mac at retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. Customers will be able to trade-in their Mac’s at the retail store and get credit for a new purchase.

Customers will be able to trade-in Mac starting from June 15th in the United States and June 18th in Canada. Apple has been offering iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch trade-in at stores from quiet some time. Earlier, customers had to use Apple’s website to trade in their Mac. In this case, customers had to ship their Mac to Apple and once approved they would receive a gift card

The Cupertino, California—based technology giant informed retail employees that the new program will begin on June 15 in the U.S. and June 18 in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. Customers can exchange a Mac for credit toward a new computer or apply the trade-in value to an Apple gift card.

Trading-in devices at Apple Store might not fetch the best price. However, it is one of the most effortless ways to sell your Apple product and buy a new one. Apple will take care of everything and you don’t have to worry about searching and responding to buyers.

The new Mac store trade-in is expected to help Apple increase Mac sales. That said it might take a while for sales to pick up since most of the Apple Stores are closed due to COVID-19 situation. Over the weekend Apple also announced an interest free financing scheme for Mac and iPad purchases on Apple Card. If you have an old Mac lying around, perhaps now is the time to exchange it for store credit.