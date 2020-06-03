Next iPad Air Could Feature USB-C with Bigger Display and Slimmer Bezels



A new supply chain report from Japanese blog Macotakara claims that the fourth-gen iPad Air will feature a USB-C port, while the next iPad mini refresh will continue to feature a Lightning Connector.

So far, Apple has only used USB-C port on its iPad Pro lineup, with other iPads still sticking to a Lightning connector.

The report claims that Apple will base the next iPad Air refresh on the 11-inch iPad Pro, though it will come with downgraded cameras. This could mean that the 4th gen. iPad Pro will feature slimmer bezels surrounding its display and perhaps even Face ID.

As iPad Air (3rd generation) was developed based on iPad Pro (10.5-inch), iPad Air (4th generation) may be developed based on iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) by downgrading the rear camera features.

In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that the iPad Air could come with a 10.8-inch display while the next generation iPad mini could come with an 8.5-inch display. The Cupertino company intends on adopting the same strategy for them as it did for the iPhone SE earlier this year: latest chipsets, older camera, and an affordable price point. The refreshed devices could launch later this year or in early 2021.

Our Take

Apple’s existing iPad lineup is pretty confusing and comprises of a number of models. It looks like the company intends to do little to fix that as the upcoming iPad Air refresh could end up making it very similar to the iPad Pro. Nonetheless, if the fourth-generation iPad Air ends up offering almost the same set of features as the iPad Pro at its existing price point, I doubt customers will have anything to complaint about.