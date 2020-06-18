The Radeon Pro 5600M GPU in the 16-inch MacBook Pro is Extremely Fast

Apple started offering a more powerful Radeon Pro 5600M GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro as a Build to Order (BTO) option from earlier this week. This is an expensive upgrade as it costs $700 more over the regular 5500M GPU that ships inside the default high-end config of the machine. So, is the 5600M GPU worth the money?

As benchmarks from YouTube channel Max Tech shows, the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU is noticeably faster than the 5500M 8GB. Apple claims a 75% performance boost and while that’s not always exactly true, the difference is massive. In some benchmarks and games, the new 5600M GPU is nearly twice as fast as the 5300M GPU available on the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro. What’s even more impressive is that the 5600M GPU is able to beat the Vega 56 GPU found inside the 5K iMac Pro.

Granted the iMac was last refreshed in early 2019 and the AMD GPU is fairly old, but given the power constraints inside a MacBook, it is impressive to see how the 5600M GPU is able to outperform it.

Apart from faster 8GB of HBM2 memory, the 5600M GPU also comes with 40 CU cores compared to 24 CU cores on the 5500M which helps it deliver outstanding performance. If your workload is heavily reliant on GPU performance and you are always on the move, you should consider buying the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. However, if you already have the MacBook Pro and want even more GPU performance, you can always invest in an eGPU that will deliver even better performance than what the Radeon Pro 5600M can manage.

