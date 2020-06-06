Sleep Tracking on Apple Watch Detailed: Control Center Button, Automatic DND Activation, More

There have been multiple rumors of Apple planning to include sleep tracking in watchOS 7 and the Apple Watch this year. Now, leaker Fudge has shared some information about how sleep tracking will work on the Apple Watch.

The leak points to the sleep tracking feature requiring that your Apple Watch has at least 30% battery when you wear it while going to sleep. The wearable will also send you reminders to charge it periodically so that it lasts through the night. Sleep tracking will also automatically turn on Do Not Disturb and lock and dim the display of your Apple Watch so that your sleep is not affected in any way. If you wake up ahead of your usual time, the feature will prompt you to turn off the alarm and sleep mode.

"Your Apple Watch battery should be above 30% to wear it to sleep. Charge before going to bed." "It looks like you re awake. Would you like to turn off your alarm and sleep mode?" — Fudge (@choco_bit) June 6, 2020

"You 'll also receive reminders to make sure your watch has enough charge to get through the night." "Enable Sleep Tracking and wear your watch to bed to monitor your sleep." — Fudge (@choco_bit) June 6, 2020

Apple will also offer a sleep mode button in the Control Center in watchOS 7. What is unclear, however, is whether the sleep tracking feature will start automatically or whether one would have to manually enable it. There’s also no word on whether sleep tracking will be exclusive to Apple Watch Series 6 due to launch later this year or if it would also make its way to existing Apple Watches as well.

Sleep tracking has long been one of the most requested features from Apple Watch owners, so its good to see that Apple is finally planning to add it to watchOS this year. The only question that now remains unanswered is whether this feature will be available for existing Apple Watch devices or not. Apart from sleep tracking, Apple is also expected to include Schooltime mode for kids, new watch faces, a new Fitness app, and more. The next Apple Watch will include new health-oriented features like panic detection, blood oxygen level detection, and more.

Are you looking forward to Apple adding sleep mode tracking to the Apple Watch?