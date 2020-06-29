The New York Times Ends Partnership with Apple News, Pulls down All Articles

The New York Times has announced that it has ended the partnership with Apple News+. The New York Times said that “news organizations struggle to compete with large tech companies for readers’ attention and dollars.” Starting today, The New York times will no longer appear on the Apple News app and all the previous articles will no longer show up.

The New York Times blames Apple for giving “little control over the business” and coming “in the way of direct relationships with readers.” The New York Times wants to draw readers directly to its own website and mobile app. This way it will be able to “fund quality journalism.”

Core to a healthy model between The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report, the relationships with our readers, and the nature of our business rules.- The New York Times

Apple spokesperson released a statement that said The New York times “only offered Apple News a few stories a day”, and Apple will continue to serve readers with articles from other publishers. Apple added, “We are also committed to supporting quality journalism through the proven business models of advertising, subscriptions, and commerce.”

The New York Times was part of Apple News+, a paid premium service. Other publishers who are a part of Apple News+ declined to comment. Major publications like The Los Angeles Times, Conde Nast, Vanity Fair, and Wired are still part of Apple News+ offering. Apparently, the publications were not happy with the sales.

Our Take

The disagreement between publishers and Apple is not something new. Last year, New York Times CEO warned publishers that they would lose control over their own product by partnering with Apple News+. It is also worth noting that The New York Times has garnered 6-million online subscribers and perhaps this is one of the reasons why it finds Apple News+ to be less alluring. It would be interesting to see how other publishers will react and whether or not they will severe ties with Apple.