You Can Now Trade-In Your Old Mac at Apple’s Retail Stores

Apple has now started accepting Mac trade-ins at its retail stores across the United States and Canada as reported earlier this month. Up until now, the company had only been allowing customers to trade-in their Macs via its online store.

The change means customers can walk into their nearest Apple retail store and trade-in their Mac against credit for a new Mac or a gift card. Compared to the online solution, this method is faster as customers can have their Mac evaluated and get a credit towards their purchase on the spot. Previously, customers had to ship mail their Mac to Apple and wait for the credit before they could use it against a new Mac.

For those interested, looks like this is now official. Macs no longer listed as online only. https://t.co/uHr8VKG9as pic.twitter.com/VAOFadrXJ0 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 17, 2020

Apple has been accepting iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch trade-ins at its retail stores for quite a few years now.

Interestingly, Apple’s move to start accepting Mac trade-ins comes at a time when customers are recommended to shop online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nonetheless, if you are looking to trade-in your old Mac towards a new one, you should not really use Apple’s services here. This is because the company will give you a far lower price for your Mac compared to other similar services. You can always sell your Mac on Craiglist, Gazelle, or use the trade-in program of Best Buy as they are likely to give a far better price for your old machine. The benefit of trading in your old Mac with Apple is the convenience factor that other services cannot match.