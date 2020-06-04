U.S. Custom Officials Seize Counterfeit AirPods and Lightning Cables Shipped from Hong Kong

Apple products are so popular that they are even thieves and scammers’ personal favorite. We have seen numerous incidents of counterfeiting Apple products. Now Pittsburgh Customs and Border Protection have seized 120 AirPods and Lightning cable that were being smuggled into the United States.

According to the report, the Apple accessories were a subset of a larger consignment of counterfeit products. The total value of the haul is up to $112,000 and the consignment was shipped from Hong Kong.

Officers seized over 4,700 streaming system remote controllers — 4,212 fake Roku remotes and 500 fake Hisense remotes — along with 120 items resembling AirPods and lightning charging cables. The items arrived from Hong Kong in nine shipments between April 27 and May 4 and were destined for addresses in Butler County.

Counterfeit products leave no stones unturned when it comes to mimicking the genuine product. It is very easy to be fooled by fake iPhones with serial numbers, logos, and other stuff that looks legit. Moreover, the people peddling counterfeit products are pretty good at conning people. Last year a similar haul of fake iPhone was caught while it was smuggled from China to the U.S.

Our Take

Smugglers use different methods like shipping Apple products/accessories without packaging to evade U.S Customs and Border Protection officials. Apple figures our among the world’s most counterfeited brands and the latest haul of fake Apple accessories doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this year, Apple thanked the Korean police for successfully foiling the sale of counterfeit Apple products worth $892k.

In the meantime always buy Apple products from authorized resellers or Apple Stores. Fake accessories can very quickly turn into a nightmare. AirPods batteries might go kaput in a couple of days or worse the entire unit might stop working. Unlike in the case of genuine Apple products you have nowhere to go. Also, fake products may pose a risk to your health since they don’t follow regulatory guidelines.