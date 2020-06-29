New Hands-On Video Shows off iPhone 12 Dummy Units in Great Detail

Just as the dust around WWDC 2020 settles down, a new video featuring iPhone 12 dummy units has surfaced. Apple is expected to pull the wraps from the new iPhone 12 series later this year. The iPhone 12 is expected to be available in four models with a 5.4-inch display, two models with a 6.1-inch display, and a 6.7-inch display. Thanks to the YouTube Channel iupdate we now have a slightly better idea of how iPhone 12 might look.

Previous leaks have already revealed a number of things about the iPhone 12. The new hands-on video reiterates some aspects of the iPhone 12 that we already know. It is also worth noting that we have already seen iPhone 12 dummy units. The latest video helps us understand how tall each one of the iPhone 12 will be. Needless to say, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is tallest of the lot and is taller than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

We also get to see the new design with boxy edges and bezel-less display. Earlier rumors have hinted at a smaller notch on iPhone 12, however the same is not visible on the dummy units. That said, the dummy units are not an exact representation of the final product. In other words, Apple might still shrink the notch in the iPhone 12. Moving on, the back of the iPhone 12 confirms that iPhone 12 will get a dual rear camera unit while the Pro model will get a triple rear camera setup. However, the much-rumored LiDAR scanner seems to be missing on the dummy units. The iPhone 12 Pro camera is likely to feature an ultra-wide sensor, wide sensor, telephoto lens, and the LiDAR scanner.

iPhone 12 has already been pictured in CAD renders, concept video, and dummy units. Let us know what you think of the iPhone 12 rumored design?